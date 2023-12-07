As the days tick away to Christmas, you will want to maximize your time and shopping options. Therefore you wont want to miss the final shopping festival of the year, The Holiday Magic Marketplace sponsored by We Be Jammin’ Events! Taking place at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick on Saturday, December 9, from 10am to 3:30pm. This morning on The Rhode Show we got a sneak peek at what you can expect to find at this fantastic event.

For more info, head to: http://www.webejamminevents.com