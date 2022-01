PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) -- Outgoing R.I. Health Department Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott is seriously discussing whether to jump into the Democratic primary for the 2nd Congressional District, according to multiple sources familiar with the conversations.

Alexander-Scott, who has never sought public office, announced her resignation earlier this month and is in her last week leading the department. Sources said she has been getting encouragement to run from individuals in Rhode Island and Washington.