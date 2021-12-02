Check before you deck (the halls)

John DeCosmo, President of Ulta-Lit Tree Company, has become an expert on Christmas lights based on over 15 years of selling tools to fix broken light sets. Today, he shares his tips for holiday light maintenance and safety as you decorate your home for the season.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.