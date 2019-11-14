Chatting with the star of “Evil”

CBS has a new hit show on their hands which has already been picked up for a second season. Evil is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a carpenter as they investigate the Church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions, and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.

Katja Herbers who plays Kristen Bouchard chats about the show’s concept, success, and more. Evil airs Thursdays at 10pm on CBS.

