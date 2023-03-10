The crime drama series “The Equalizer” is back with its third season. It’s a series where a character named Robin McCall, played by Queen Latifah, uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. A new episode coming out this weekend revolved around the character Harry Keshegian. The Rhode Show’s Brendan Kirby spoke with the actor who plays Harry, Adam Goldberg.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.