The Rhode Show caught up with actress Diane Farr from the new CBS drama, Fire Country. Farr stars as Sharon Leone, Cal Fire Division Chief and mother of lead character Bode Donovan. Fire Country airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and streams on Paramount+.

