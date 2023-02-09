If you’re a Yellowstone fan, you’re going to love 1923, a prequel to the hit series. 1923 is an American Western drama series that follows “a new generation of Duttons during the time of western expansion, Prohibition, and the Great Depression.”

We chatted with two stars of the 1923 series, Julia Schlaepfer (Alexandra) and Brandon Sklenar (Spencer Dutton) about their roles and about being part of this incredible franchise.

You can catch episodes of 1923 on Paramount+.