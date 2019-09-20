Live Now /
Chase expanding into Rhode Island

Over the next few years Chase will open 12 branches and 20 ATMs in Providence and the surrounding suburbs. As a result, they are hiring more than 80 employees in Rhode Island, and more than 350 employees, including veterans, throughout the entire New England expansion.

Patty Gilman – Chase Marketing Director, joined us on set to tell us more about their presence here in New England.

