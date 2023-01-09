Last week, gadget guru (and host of YouTube’s Gadget Game Show “What The Heck Is That?”) Steve Greenberg, went to Las Vegas to attend the “most influential tech event in the world”…the Consumer Electronic Show (CES 2023). Now he’s sharing the cool gadgets he found with us.

Products/Companies mentioned in this segment:

  • Pyxel Smart Toy
  • Aeolus Sanitizing Robot
  • BirdBuddy Smart Bird Feeder
  • Invoxia Smart Dog Collar
  • Smart Avocado Tester
  • I-Perskin by I-Percut Smart Punching Bag
  • TDK AR Glasses
  • BabyArk Smart Car Seat
  • Paula Abdul’s Idol Eyes Audio Sunglasses
  • ADT Base, ADT+ app, Self Set-Up
  • Jackery Solar Generators
  • Co-Dx Home PCR Test
  • Squad Solar City Car
