Last week, gadget guru (and host of YouTube’s Gadget Game Show “What The Heck Is That?”) Steve Greenberg, went to Las Vegas to attend the “most influential tech event in the world”…the Consumer Electronic Show (CES 2023). Now he’s sharing the cool gadgets he found with us.

Products/Companies mentioned in this segment:

Pyxel Smart Toy EducationalInsights.com

Aeolus Sanitizing Robot https://aeolusbot.com

BirdBuddy Smart Bird Feeder www.mybirdbuddy.com

Invoxia Smart Dog Collar https://invoxia.com/en-US

Smart Avocado Tester https://onethird.io

I-Perskin by I-Percut Smart Punching Bag www.i-percut.com

TDK AR Glasses https://www.tdk.com/en/featured_stories/entry_022.html https://www.tdk-electronics.tdk.com/world/?lang=en&location=17&order=lower-3&content=88_experience

BabyArk Smart Car Seat https://www.babyark.com

Paula Abdul’s Idol Eyes Audio Sunglasses https://paulaabdul.com

ADT Base, ADT+ app, Self Set-Up https://www.adt.com

Jackery Solar Generators https://www.jackery.com

Co-Dx Home PCR Test www.co-dx.com

Squad Solar City Car https://www.squadmobility.com

