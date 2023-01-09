Last week, gadget guru (and host of YouTube’s Gadget Game Show “What The Heck Is That?”) Steve Greenberg, went to Las Vegas to attend the “most influential tech event in the world”…the Consumer Electronic Show (CES 2023). Now he’s sharing the cool gadgets he found with us.
Products/Companies mentioned in this segment:
- Pyxel Smart Toy EducationalInsights.com
- Aeolus Sanitizing Robot https://aeolusbot.com
- BirdBuddy Smart Bird Feeder www.mybirdbuddy.com
- Invoxia Smart Dog Collar https://invoxia.com/en-US
- Smart Avocado Tester https://onethird.io
- I-Perskin by I-Percut Smart Punching Bag www.i-percut.com
- TDK AR Glasses https://www.tdk.com/en/featured_stories/entry_022.html https://www.tdk-electronics.tdk.com/world/?lang=en&location=17&order=lower-3&content=88_experience
- BabyArk Smart Car Seat https://www.babyark.com
- Paula Abdul’s Idol Eyes Audio Sunglasses https://paulaabdul.com
- ADT Base, ADT+ app, Self Set-Up https://www.adt.com
- Jackery Solar Generators https://www.jackery.com
- Co-Dx Home PCR Test www.co-dx.com
- Squad Solar City Car https://www.squadmobility.com
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.