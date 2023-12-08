It will be a big weekend in the Capital City as we welcome people from all over the country as the Army Navy Game heads to Foxboro.
Brendan was live at the AMP this morning.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.