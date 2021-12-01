Celebrating the Festival of Lights!

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As Holiday celebrations continue, Hanukkah is upon us and this year, the Festival of Lights kicked off on November 28th and it runs through December 6. Joining us this morning to teach us more about Hanukkah traditions and to share facts about its history and more was Wendy Joering, Executive Director of the Sandra Bornstein Holocaust Education Center.

To learn more about them and their mission visit: https://bornsteinholocaustcenter.org/

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com