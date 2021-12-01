Celebrating the Festival of Lights!

As Holiday celebrations continue, Hanukkah is upon us and this year, the Festival of Lights kicked off on November 28th and it runs through December 6. Joining us this morning to teach us more about Hanukkah traditions and to share facts about its history and more was Wendy Joering, Executive Director of the Sandra Bornstein Holocaust Education Center.

To learn more about them and their mission visit: https://bornsteinholocaustcenter.org/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

