Celebrating the Chinese Culture

Shen Yun Coming to PPAC January 18-19!

Thousands of years ago, China was known as the Land of the Divine.

The ancient Chinese believed that their glorious civilization was a gift from the heavens.

But that world was lost – until now.


Based in New York, Shen Yun is entirely non-profit.

Its artists have come from around the world to revive this glorious heritage.

Since its establishment in 2006, the company has become a global sensation, performing for over a million audience members each year around the world.

