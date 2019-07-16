Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11

Live Now /
July 20, 1969 man landed on the moon.

It was a day that not only brought this country together but also everyone on earth.

This weekend the Conimicut Village Association (CVA)  will be holding a parade to remember the day and that accomplishment of thousands who made it happen.

