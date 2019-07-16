Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11

July 20, 1969 man landed on the moon.

It was a day that not only brought this country together but also everyone on earth.

This weekend the Conimicut Village Association (CVA) will be holding a parade to remember the day and that accomplishment of thousands who made it happen.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

