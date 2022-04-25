This year marks the 150th Anniversary of Arbor Day (April 29) and the 50th Anniversary of the Arbor Day Foundation. To celebrate, the foundation announced a goal to plant 500 million trees within the next 5 years with a focus in communities and forests of greatest need. Dan Lambe, CEO of the Arbor Day Foundation, shares more!
For More Information, Visit: www.ArborDay.org
