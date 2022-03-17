St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are in full swing once again this year, and what better place to celebrate than Ireland itself! Travel Expert Gabe Saglie checked in with “The Rhode Show” live from the Emerald Isle.

St. Patrick’s Day Parades – Live from Dublin & for the first time ever, Ireland’s magical western city, Limerick! This landmark global celebration will bring hundreds of Ireland’s most dynamic artists & performers to rejoice in 2022’s theme of CONNECTION.

