Celebrating Rhode Island Independence Day with Bob Burke

Today, May 4th, is Rhode Island Independence Day!  Joining Brendan Kirby on ‘The Rhode Show’ over Zoom to discuss the significance of the day and what it means to The Ocean State was our friend, RI  Historian and Owner of Pot au Feu in Providence, Bob Burke.

From facts to historical locations we can visit and more, Bob was delighted to share information with our viewers.

Check out Pot au Feu here: https://potaufeuri.com/dev/

