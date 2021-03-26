Celebrating Passover

Passover beings tomorrow evening and runs through Sunday April 4th so ahead of the Holiday we learned more about its meaning and traditions.



From why it is celebrated to the significance of the days and more, Wendy Joering of the Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island joined Brendan Kirby on ‘The Rhode Show’ over Zoom to go into greater detail with what we need to know.

She also taught him about the tradition of hiding the matzah for kids and how they go about searching and finding the afikomen before challenging him to find it on his own. How did he do? Find out!

Learn more about the Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island here: https://www.jewishallianceri.org/