Celebrating Passover

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Passover 2018_1522765666091.jpg.jpg

Passover beings tomorrow evening and runs through Sunday April 4th so ahead of the Holiday we learned more about its meaning and traditions.


From why it is celebrated to the significance of the days and more, Wendy Joering of the Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island joined Brendan Kirby on ‘The Rhode Show’ over Zoom to go into greater detail with what we need to know.

She also taught him about the tradition of hiding the matzah for kids and how they go about searching and finding the afikomen before challenging him to find it on his own. How did he do? Find out!

Learn more about the Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island here: https://www.jewishallianceri.org/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams