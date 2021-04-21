Celebrating Ocean State hockey history

Did you know that the sport of hockey has a rich history right here in Rhode Island? From the Providence Reds to the P-Bruins and a plethora of talented players, teams and supporters in between, so many remarkable local individuals have left an indelible mark on the game. Formed in 2016, The RI Hockey Hall of Fame is doing their best to honor the legacies of these individuals while preserving the lineage of the game for future generations.

Joining Brendan Kirby on ‘The Rhode Show’ today to chat more about the organization itself, the history of hockey in RI as well as how they are handling the 2021 Induction Ceremony was Vin Cimini, Founding Chairman of the RIHHOF.

Don’t miss the 2021 Induction Ceremony this coming August on WSBE-TV. Although the exact date and time are TBD, you can be kept updated on all of their latest news on their official website here: http://www.rihhof.com/

Or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RI-Hockey-Hall-of-Fame-204497463445066/

