‘Celebrating Nixon Leger!’ URI features 25 years of art from Haiti to RI

The Urban Arts and Culture program at URI’s Providence campus is celebrating the artwork of Nixon Leger, an artist from Haiti who has become known as the “Banana Leaf Man”.
Click here for more information.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.