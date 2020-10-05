Celebrating National Rhode Island Day!

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Believe it or not, October 5 is National Rhode Island Day according to the official National Day Calendar website! Today we celebrate all things RI as we examine all that our beloved state has to offer. This morning on the show we marked the occasion with RI-themed games and history, plus we also shared your Ocean State photos. Thanks to all of our viewers for sending in some classic snapshots and for sharing some great memories of the 401!

Continue the celebration online by sharing more with us @TheRhodeShow on Social Media and by using the hashtag #NationalRhodeIsland Day with your RI-themed posts.

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams