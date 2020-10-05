Celebrating National Rhode Island Day!

Believe it or not, October 5 is National Rhode Island Day according to the official National Day Calendar website! Today we celebrate all things RI as we examine all that our beloved state has to offer. This morning on the show we marked the occasion with RI-themed games and history, plus we also shared your Ocean State photos. Thanks to all of our viewers for sending in some classic snapshots and for sharing some great memories of the 401!

Continue the celebration online by sharing more with us @TheRhodeShow on Social Media and by using the hashtag #NationalRhodeIsland Day with your RI-themed posts.

