Celebrating National Milk Day

In honor of National Milk Day taking place today, January 11, this morning we chatted with Jocelyn Delk Adams, the Founder, Author, National Television Personality and Brand Ambassador behind the award-winning cookbook ‘Grandbaby Cakes’.

Partnering with Lactaid Milk, she shared some delicious recipes the entire family will be sure to enjoy.

You can learn more about the benefits of Lactaid here: https://www.lactaid.com/

Plus, check out Jocelyn’s website here: https://grandbaby-cakes.com/

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

