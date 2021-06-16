Celebrating National Iced Tea Month with Granny Squibb’s

When you think of delicious Iced Tea, you must think of Granny Squibb’s! A local favorite with origins in Saunderstown, they have a strong history and a story they are eager to share.



“The Rhode Show’s” Brendan Kirby recently caught up with Managing Partners Kelley McShane and Nick Carr at Save the Bay in Providence to learn not only about that fascinating history but also about a new signature cocktail, “The Rhode Island Iced Tea”, in which they’ve partnered with another great local brand, Rhode Island Spirits’, to create something unique which will also benefit many Save the Bay programs.



The cocktail is available for purchase at select restaurants and bars throughout Rhode Island. The partnership was born out of the success of the cocktail in the Rhodium Tasting Room, and was cemented by the shared values of the brands: both are women-owned, locally-owned, organic brands with a focus on community.

The Recipe is as follows: 4 parts Granny Squibb’s Sweetened Cranberry Iced Tea, 1 part Rhodium Vodka, 1 part Rhodium Limoncello, garnish with mint and lemon

To purchase your Rhode Island Iced Tea, you can visit select locations throughout the state including:

– Trinity Beer Garden

– Eddie’s Coffee & Cocktail Bar

– The Hot Club

– The University Club

In honor of Iced Tea Month, until the end of June, you can use the code RIIT on the Granny Squibb’s website to get FREE SHIPPING on their Charlie’s Cranberry variety.

You can do so here: https://www.grannysquibb.com/

For more info on the Rhode Island Spirits’ and the Rhodium Tasting Room, head to: https://www.rhodeislandspirits.com/visit

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

