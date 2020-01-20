Celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.

On this Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, we once again dove into history with our friend, RI Historian Bob Burke. What was King’s connection to The Ocean State? How is he continued to be remembered?

We met at Stages of Freedom in Providence where, Bob, along with Rose Weaver and Ray Rickman, shared remembrances of the man and further explained his connection to Rhode Island.

You can learn more and continue to celebrate Dr. King’s legacy with several events.

For more from Rose Weaver, head to: https://www.roseweaver.com/waterspill-junction

For events from Stages of Freedom, visit: https://www.stagesoffreedom.org/on-the-rhode-to-freedom

For celebrations at Providence College: https://college-events.providence.edu/mlk-convocation/

For RISD’s annual MLK Series, visit: https://www.risd.edu/student-life/annual-events/mlk-series/

