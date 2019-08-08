Celebrating Italian Heritage at the State Archives

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea joins us with more on the newest exhibit at the State Archives. It’s called Andiamo! Italians Make Their Mark in Rhode Island.

“Rhode Island has the highest population of Italian Americans per capita in the entire country! We just beat out Connecticut and New Jersey, according to the most recent American Community Survey estimate.”

