Celebrating Int’l Beer Day with Cocktail Guru

The Cocktail Guru, Jonathan Pogash joins us with beer-based cocktail recipes ahead of International Beer Day (August 2nd)!

Stay tuned after the show for a “Rhode Extra” featuring an extra drink recipe!

All Hopped Up

1 oz. tequila

1 oz. fresh grapefruit juice

1/2 oz. Aperitivo liqueur

Top w/ IPA

METHOD: Shake first three ingredients very well with ice and strain over ice into rocks glass.

Top w/ the IPA beer and gently toggle.

GARNISH: herbs and flowers

Espresso Yourself

2 oz. Madeira wine (to honor the Madeira Feast this weekend in New Bedford, MA)

3/4 oz. cold brew espresso

3/4 oz. seasonal syrup

1 oz. stout beer

METHOD: Shake first three ingredients very well with ice and strain into martini glass.

Top w/ stout beer.

Feature:

Truly Spiked Seltzer (not a beer, but close)

+ A cocktail w/ Truly Spiked Seltzer (gin + tropical juice + truly)

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

