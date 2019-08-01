Celebrating Int’l Beer Day with Cocktail Guru

The Cocktail Guru, Jonathan Pogash joins us with beer-based cocktail recipes ahead of International Beer Day (August 2nd)!
Stay tuned after the show for a “Rhode Extra” featuring an extra drink recipe!
All Hopped Up
1 oz. tequila
1 oz. fresh grapefruit juice
1/2 oz. Aperitivo liqueur
Top w/ IPA
METHOD: Shake first three ingredients very well with ice and strain over ice into rocks glass.
Top w/ the IPA beer and gently toggle.
GARNISH: herbs and flowers
Espresso Yourself
2 oz. Madeira wine (to honor the Madeira Feast this weekend in New Bedford, MA)
3/4 oz. cold brew espresso
3/4 oz. seasonal syrup
1 oz. stout beer
METHOD: Shake first three ingredients very well with ice and strain into martini glass.
Top w/ stout beer.
Feature:
Truly Spiked Seltzer (not a beer, but close)
+ A cocktail w/ Truly Spiked Seltzer (gin + tropical juice + truly)
