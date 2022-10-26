Did you know that Halloween originated in Ireland thousands of years ago? It has made the Emerald Isle a tourist draw this time of year, thanks to festivals and tons of haunted sights.

Travelzoo Senior Editor Gabe Saglie has been there for a few days and he joined us live from Trim Castle in Ireland on Wednesday morning with the spooky details!

Gabe is sharing details on the Púca Festival and Derry Halloween.