Celebrating Crossroads’ Efforts, “Keys For All”

We chat with Karen Santillli, the President & CEO of Crossroads Rhode Island, about their upcoming fundraising event! “Keys for All” “will be held to celebrate Crossroads’ efforts to successfully house more than 1,300 men, women and children this year”.

