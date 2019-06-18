Celebrating Audrain Concours Motor Week in Newport

This October, The Audrain Car Museum celebrates Concours & Motor Week; a celebration of the history of sportsmanship and motoring in Newport, Rhode Island.

Taking place October 3 – 6, it promises to be an exciting week filled with fun activities for all. From Symposiums to Wine Tastings to celebrity guests like Jay Leno, and even a John Legend concert, the City by the Sea will have it all.

This morning, on ‘The Rhode Show’ we were joined by Rick Schad who had all of the details on what we can expect.

For more info, visit: https://www.audrainconcours.com/

