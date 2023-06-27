As they celebrate three quarters of a century the Rhode Island Association of Realtors visited us on The Rhode Show today to discuss what this means for them. Also, what are the experts having to say about the current housing market? Should you buy or sell now, or wait? Joining us today to discuss were Bryant DeLaCruz, President RI Association of Realtors, and Lisa Avadesian, from Real Estate One.

For more information on The Rhode Island Association of Realtors and their upcoming event, visit: http://riliving.com