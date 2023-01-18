It was in January of 1973 that the arena now affectionately known as The AMP officially opened its doors with a Grand Opening as The Providence Civic Center.
This morning on The Rhode Show, Will Gilbert, Audrey McClelland, and Brendan Kirby all shared fond memories of the arena; from The Beach Boys to the 1994 WWE Royal Rumble and more! They also enjoyed some celebratory cake, and Brendan made a plea to get his favorite band back at the venue one more time.
For additional info on their 50th anniversary, head to: https://www.amicamutualpavilion.com/about/50th-anniversary-2023
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.