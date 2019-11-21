Celebrating 30 years of Jack Abbott

Peter Bergman, one of daytime television’s most popular leading men, has taken viewers on a memorable journey for the last 30 years as “Jack Abbott on The Young and the Restless.
Bergman will celebrate his 30th anniversary playing the legendary character on Monday, Nov. 25 on the CBS Television Network.
His character was first introduced to viewers on Nov. 27 1989.
In honor of Bergman’s 30th anniversary, Y&R will devote the entire Nov. 25 episode to “Jack Abbott.”
