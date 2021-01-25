Celebrating 10 years of Mako surgeries for Ortho Rhode Island & South County Health

This month South County Hospital and Ortho Rhode Island are celebrating the 10 Year Anniversary of Stryker’s Mako SmartTechnologyTM. As the first to bring this technology to Rhode Island, South County Hospital’s commitment to purchase state of the art equipment along with Ortho Rhode Island’s skilled physicians returned mobility to 10,000 patients who previously suffered from hip and knee pain—positioning them as the global leader in number of Mako surgeries performed.



Since first introducing Mako to the area in 2010, South County Hospital has invested in a total of three of the Mako robots due to the number of patients who wanted the precision only it could provide. In addition to Mako, South County Hospital uses more robotic technology than all other hospitals in the state.

This morning on ‘The Rhode Show’ we caught up with Dr. Marchand who discussed the 10 years of Mako surgeries Anniversary for Ortho Rhode Island and South County Health.

Learn more: https://www.orthopedicsri.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

