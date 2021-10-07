Celebrate the movement with Special Olympics RI walk-a-thon

The team at Special Olympics RI continues to do great work in the community providing terrific opportunities and support for athletes and their families. As always, they cannot do it alone and your help is always needed and appreciated. Coming up October 16 – 24 is their Celebrate the Movement Walk-a-Thon. You can support this great organization by walking or by simply making a donation.

Joining us on “The Rhode Show” today to chat further were SORI’s Dennis DeJesus, and athlete, Brady Pendergast, who discussed what SORI means to him as well as his success on the basketball court!

For more info, visit: https://specialolympicsri.org/

