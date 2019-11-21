Celebrate the Holidays with Meeting Street

Thanksgiving etiquette you need to brush up on before your family dinner! Mister Manners, America’s Trusted Etiquette Expert, Thomas Farley shares his top tips.

Bring Something - ( Not just your appetite)*Unless your host is adamant that you must not bring anything, arrive at the host’s door with something in either hand…a food item to be shared (this is Thanksgiving after all) and a gift for the hosts.Heat at Home - Oven space is in demand as a drumstick on Thanksgiving. Ensure that whatever you bring it is fully cooked on arrival and does not require valuable rack real estate.Let Bygones Be Bygones - Age-old family squabbles will not be solved on Turkey Day. For the sake of everyone else’s sanity (and your own), drop the grudge and make amends with relatives with who you’ve sparred in the past. (Ideally, this is done in advance, through a phone call.)Pass the Pie and Pass on the Politics - With impeachment hearings in full swing in Washington, it’s clear our politicians cannot be civil to one another. Allowing that energy into your family’s dinner conversation (even if you all happen to agree—which you probably don’t) is not the best idea.Serve and Be Served - You’re not in a restaurant. Offer help to your host in both transporting platters to and from the table. Clear your place and offer to help clear the places of others who may be unable to clear their own.Turn off the TV - Watching the parade is one thing. Turning on a parade of TV shows is something else entirely. Keep the tube turned off during dinner and make an effort to focus on the people around you. You can DVR a football game. You can’t DVR a conversation with your great aunt Margaret.Give Thanks - Thanksgiving is our least-commercial big holiday. Don’t neglect the most important ritual of all—far more important than who gets the wishbone. Offer thanks—to the host, for your own blessings and to all of those gathered—for the opportunity to rekindle old memories and to make new ones as well.