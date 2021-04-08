Celebrate the Graduate in Your Life At The Greenwich Odeum

Are you looking for a unique location to celebrate the graduate in your life?

If so the historic Greenwich Odeum located on Main St. in East Greenwich is waiting for you.

The Odeum is planning to do Graduation Private Rentals this year in an effort to keep the theater busy and their doors open, as well as give families an opportunity to celebrate such a special occasion.

These would be private rentals that would follow all Covid protocols to ensure the safety of everyone attending.