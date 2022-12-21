Hanukkah is also called the Festival of Lights because it celebrates the oil miracle.

Tonight is the fourth night of Hanukkah as celebrations continue for many families this time of year. Joining us on The Rhode Show this morning to discuss Hanukkah traditions, meanings, and so much more was our friend Wendy Joering, Executive Director of the Bornstein Holocaust Education Center.

