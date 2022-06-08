Summer wouldn’t be complete without live music. Newport Live – formerly Common Fence Music – is working to bring diverse music traditions to the local community.
The group’s first concert features the artist Kyshona on June 10th at the Norman Bird Sanctuary in Middletown.
Executive Director Dick Lynn stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Wednesday morning to share details.
For more, check out Newport Live’s website: newportlive.org.
