Celebrate Special Olympics with a torch run truck convoy

The athletes and families associated with Special Olympics RI continue to inspire year after year and the participants can’t do it without your support. Their various events are great ways to be involved and help this tremendous organization.

This morning we got the scoop on an upcoming one you won’t want to miss which will be taking place on September 12. Per their website:

The Torch Run Truck Convoy for Special Olympics is a national one-day celebration

of the trucking industry, its allied partners and law enforcement all working together to

help raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics and their amazing athletes.

We learned more on the show today but for additional info, visit: https://specialolympicsri.org/events/torch-run-truck-convey/

