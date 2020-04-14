Celebrate Passover at home

As Passover celebrations continue this week you may be looking for a project you can tackle with the kids from home. You’re in luck! Today our friend Wendy Joering from The Jewish Alliance of Greater RI joined us with tips from her kitchen on how you can perfect Matzah Bark from your own kitchen.

She also gave us details on how to enter a Matzah Bark House contest. Think you could win? Snap a photo and send your entry to aguttin@jewishallianceri.org. Watch the video for more details!

Learn more bout The Jewish Alliance of Greater RI here: https://www.jewishallianceri.org/

