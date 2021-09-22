Celebrate New England Hot Rods at Audrain Automobile Museum in Newport

The history of Hod Rodding is an extensive and fascinating one but did you know, it has links rooted in New England, as well?! You can experience the local history of Hot Rods from our region now through November 14! At Audrain’s “The Street to The Strip: NE Hot Rods, 1945 – 65” take a trip back in time and hear the stories but also discover the ongoing passion for Hot Rods locally with vehicles from RI, MA, and CT.

Brendan Kirby recently dropped by the Museum to chat with Audrain Executive Director/Curator, David de Muzio, and CEO, Donald Osborne, to learn more about how this show came together, the tales behind some of the cars and how you can experience this magnificent collection

Fore more info on this exhibit and to plan your trip, head to: https://www.audrainautomuseum.org/new-england-hot-rods

Plus, don’t miss Audrain’s Newport Concours & Motor Week comign up 9/30 – 10/3. With a plethora of events and activities, the City By the Sea will be the place to be for this multi-day celebration. For more info on that and a schedule of events, visit: https://www.audrainconcours.com/

Check out their YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/c/AudrainMuseumNetwork

