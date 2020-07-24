Celebrate National Wine & Cheese Day

The Rhode Show Staycation

Tomorrow, July 25, is National Wine & Cheese Day so today we checked in with an expert: Parker Wallace! From how to create the perfect pairing to what to serve and how to have fun, she covered it all.

Learn more about Parker here: http://parkersplate.com/

