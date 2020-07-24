Celebrate National Wine & Cheese Day

Tomorrow, July 25, is National Wine & Cheese Day so today we checked in with an expert: Parker Wallace! From how to create the perfect pairing to what to serve and how to have fun, she covered it all.
Learn more about Parker here: http://parkersplate.com/
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.