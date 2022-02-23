Lauren Ruggiero from Buppy Pets shares our excitement for National Dog Biscuit Day with a tasty recipe for homemade treats!

















Strawberry Banana Shortcake Biscuits

Ingredients

· ½ cup whole wheat flour (additional as needed)

· 2 cups oats

· 1 ripe banana, mashed well (about 1/2 cup)

· ⅓ cup creamy peanut butter

· 5 strawberries, hulled & diced

· 1 egg, beaten well

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 300 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or use a silicon baking mat.

2. Combine the flour, oats, mashed banana, peanut butter, strawberries, and egg together until well combined. If the dough is too sticky or depending on how ripe the banana and strawberries are, add more flour as needed.

3. Working on a floured surface, knead the dough 3-4 times until it comes together. Using a rolling pin, roll the dough to 1/4-inch thickness. Use more flour as needed.

4. Use a cookie cutter to cut out the desired shape and place it onto the prepared baking sheet.

5. Place into oven and bake until the edges are golden brown, about 25-30 minutes. (Spin half-way through to ensure even baking)

6. Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely on a wire rack.

7. Store in a sealed container for 3-4 days or in a zip lock bag in the freezer. Enjoy.

Did you know that Strawberries are full of fiber and vitamin C? The dietary fiber in strawberries helps improve the digestive system. Along with that, they also contain an enzyme that can help whiten your dog’s teeth as he or she eats them. They contain sugar, so be sure to give them in moderation, which is why we like to use them in snacks.