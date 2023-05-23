It’s that time again as today is your opportunity to support Hasbro Children’s Hospital. On Iced Coffee Day, $1 from every iced coffee sold at Dunkin’ locations in Rhode Island and Bristol County, Massachusetts is donated to Hasbro Children’s Hospital. The annual initiative has raised more than $2 million since its inception.

Audrey McClelland was live at Dunkin’ in Seekonk on The Rhode Show this morning with all of the details and some special guests!

For more info: https://news.dunkindonuts.com/news/dunkin-iced-coffee-day-2023