Celebrate dad with outdoor games this Father’s Day

Father’s Day means celebrating with the family. As many families start to gather in summer of 2021, they will be taking to the backyard to enjoy a barbecue and outdoor games. Rachel Costanzo , Outdoor Games Product Manager of Franklin Sports joined “The Rhode Show” on Monday morning to share some ideas.
- Cliffhanger – Cliffhanger is cornhole with a twist. It is the newest twist to your backyard games collection! This game challenges you to toss your bean bags at the target to score points, double your points or lose points depending on your CLIFFHANGER bean bag position.
- Bluetooth Cornhole Set – This turns this backyard classic into anything but! This complete cornhole set includes the addition of powerful, lightweight, rechargeable speakers so that you can play and party at the same time!
- Bluetooth Badminton Set – This turns this backyard classic into anything but! This complete bluetooth set includes the addition of powerful, lightweight, rechargeable speakers so that you can play and party at the same time!
- Spyder Pong – This game has revolutionized the recreational sport era by combining table tennis, volleyball, & 4-square into 1 action-packed game
