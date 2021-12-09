Celebrate ‘Christmas in the Village’ in Scituate

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Three ocean drones will be launched from Rhode Island Thursday and travel along the Gulf Stream, collecting data in tough winter conditions that would be challenging for traditional ships with crews.

Saildrone, headquartered in Alameda, California, makes autonomous surface vehicles powered by the wind and sun to measure climate quality data and do mapping in remote oceans for scientists worldwide. The company is launching the drones from Newport, Rhode Island, on a mission to sail the strong ocean currents in the North Atlantic for six months.