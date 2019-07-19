Live Now /
Celebrate Apollo 11 at WaterFire

WaterFire Providence Returns

This morning on The Rhode Show as the country celebrates the 50th anniversary of the moon landing Waterfire has a great night planned for everyone.

July 20th is the Special Moon Landing Waterfire.

Sunset is at 8:16 PM

They will remain lite to midnight.

Sponsored by NASA/RI Space Grant Program as our Co-Lead sponsor along with Brown UniversityProvidence CollegeUniversity of Rhode Island, the NASA/RI EPSCoR Program, and the generous support of Textron Charitable Trust.

