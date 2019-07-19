Celebrate Apollo 11 at WaterFire

This morning on The Rhode Show as the country celebrates the 50th anniversary of the moon landing Waterfire has a great night planned for everyone.

July 20th is the Special Moon Landing Waterfire.

Sunset is at 8:16 PM

They will remain lite to midnight.

Sponsored by NASA/RI Space Grant Program as our Co-Lead sponsor along with Brown University, Providence College, University of Rhode Island, the NASA/RI EPSCoR Program, and the generous support of Textron Charitable Trust.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

