Our friends at Rhode Island Monthly are celebrating their 35th anniversary in style! It’s hard to believe that this local periodical has been delighting readers for so long, but they continue to impressively do so month after month, year after year.

Joining us on The Rhode Show this morning to discuss the history, the iconic covers, and so much more was their Editor-in-Chief, Jamie Coelho.

To learn more about RI Monthly is: https://www.rimonthly.com/