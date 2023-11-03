How fun is this? “CBS Mornings” started a new series with correspondent David Begnaud where they surprise him with a destination and an plane ticket at the airport, just hours before boarding, with the challenge of finding a special story once he lands… and Providence was on the top of his list this time around!
Go Providence’s Alana O’Hare is with us this morning to share about how this all came to be and shared a bit more with us about David’s trip to Providence!
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.