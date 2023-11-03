How fun is this? “CBS Mornings” started a new series with correspondent David Begnaud where they surprise him with a destination and an plane ticket at the airport, just hours before boarding, with the challenge of finding a special story once he lands… and Providence was on the top of his list this time around!

(Photograph by Erin Cuddigan)

Go Providence’s Alana O’Hare is with us this morning to share about how this all came to be and shared a bit more with us about David’s trip to Providence!