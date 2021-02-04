Catching Up with the stars of ‘The Unicorn’

Comedic actors Rob Corddry and Michaela Watkins joined “The Rhode Show” via Zoom on Thursday morning, to chat about their CBS sitcom “The Unicorn”. The two are from Massachusetts, and Rob has some fond memories of visiting Rhode Island! Watched the attached video to catch the full interview with Brendan Kirby.

From CBS: THE UNICORN is a single-camera comedy about a tight-knit group of best friends and family who help Wade (Walton Goggins) embrace his “new normal” in the wake of the loss of his wife. As a sometimes ill-equipped but always devoted single parent to his two adolescent daughters, he is taking the major step of dating again. To Wade’s amazement, he’s a hot commodity with women, and his friends explain that he’s the perfect single guy – a “unicorn”: employed, attractive, and with a proven track record of commitment. With his daughters and best friends rooting him on and hoping he’ll find happiness again, Wade and his healing heart are ready to try life… and love… again.

Watch “The Unicorn” Thursday nights at 9:30 p.m. (EST) on WPRI-12.