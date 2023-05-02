She has been making audiences laugh for decades with her authentic and original style and now Sarah Silverman is back on the live comedy stage and ready to entertain you. Joining Brendan Kirby on The Rhode Show earlier this week for a fun chat, she discussed the energy of live performance, her Podcast, guest hosting The Daily Show, and more!
UPDATE per Mohegan Sun PR: Due to unforeseen circumstances, Sarah Silverman’s show on May 5th at Mohegan Sun Arena has been cancelled. Refunds are available at point of purchase.
